BANDON — Since I work in the mornings in Coos Bay, by the time I usually make it down to Bandon it is sometime in the afternoon. Usually much later in the afternoon or closer to dinner time.
By then, the Minute Cafe is usually closed. So I didn't have the pleasure of dining there until sports editor John Gunther and I visited on Monday.
In our haste to find a restaurant online (John did this while I drove) that was open on Mondays, we totally forgot to text Bandon Western World editor Amy Moss Strong and let her know we were going to be in town.
One of these days, we will plan ahead and maybe she can join us for a meal.
I don't know about you, but I really like diners. There are just so many choices.
I looked at the menu at Minute Cafe for several minutes before I even realized there was one more page with salads way in the back.
They have a ton of breakfast and lunch options. And I mean tons.
The breakfast menu has all kinds of egg dishes: corned beef hash and eggs, the usual bacon and sausage and eggs as well as chicken fried steak, but they also have steak and eggs and even pork chop and eggs.
Then they have a host of "named" breakfasts: the Charlie, which is two French toasts, 2 bacon or 1 link an egg and coffee for $8. Or Austin's Pig Wrap, one pig in a blanket, one egg and applesauce for $5. Then there's an entire page of omelettes and a la carte items and a page for pancakes and crepe breakfasts.
Then there's the lunch menu: Melts, baskets, burgers and sandwiches. And the aforementioned salads.
John got to pick first, and decided on the turkey melt, which comes with bacon and melty jack cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
The turkey melt at the Minute Cafe in Bandon. The turkey melt comes with bacon and jack cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
I, on the other hand, couldn't pass up something with a name like the Old Town Bad Breath Burger.
It's a burger with bacon, cheese, an onion ring and barbecue sauce as well as onion, lettuce and tomato. I'm not sure what would give you bad breath except for the onion, but I was too afraid to ask any of my co-workers if it was appropriately named.
When you get this all stacked together it makes a very big burger. You can get your burgers with soup, salad, fries, potato salad or coleslaw or you can substitute tots, onion rings or chowder for $1.25 more.
I went with the fries. So did John, but since the coleslaw is their own recipe, he had to try it out.
John said the flavors of the bacon and turkey went very well together and the cheese was nice and melty.
I'm a sucker for bacon, onion rings and barbecue sauce, so this burger was right up my wheelhouse. The most difficult thing about this burger was getting it stacked, then knowing where my napkin was because you know with a burger that size and plenty of barbecue sauce that the first bite is going to be messy.
It was, but I was ready for it.
Now, after seeing all the breakfast options, I think I want to try to hit the Minute Cafe for breakfast.