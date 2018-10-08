REEDSPORT — Sports editor John Gunther has told me on more than one occasion that he is enjoying this food series because he gets an opportunity to try a lot of menu items that he might not otherwise order.
Aztlan in Reedsport is located at 1281 U.S. Highway 101 along the west side of the highway.
"I'd probably just get my usual Burrito Colorado," he said of his tried and true order at Mexican restaurants.
So it's nice to see him try so many new things. Monday was again one of those days, when we visited Aztlan in Reedsport.
We both took our time scouring the menu. While my order usually falls in the burrito, enchilada or nachos category, I decided on the flautas (No. 12) on their lunchtime specials portion of menu. They offered a choice of chicken or shredded beef, so I decided to have one of each.
If you haven't had flautas before, think of them as taquitos on steroids. A tortilla wrapped around the filling of your choice and then deep fried. Aztlan tops theirs with tomato, guacamole, sour cream and salsa.
John also went completely off script, ordering the No. 4 lunch combination, an enchilada and a sopito.
Sopitos were off both our radars, so it's good that Aztlan's menu has a vocabulary section to help with the descriptions of different types of meals or ingredients you may not have heard of before.
"I like the vocabulary portion of the menu," John said.
We both found out that a sopito is a small thick corn shell topped with beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa.
"It's kind of like a taco salad on top of a tamale shell," he said after trying it.
Aztlan's meal starts out the way many Mexican restaurants do, with chips and salsa, but Aztlan brought us a basket of warm tortilla chips and two cups of salsa — one mild and one hot.
And the hot one was plenty hot. I only used it on about half my chips (the heat built up fairly quickly), but when my order came, I used it liberally with my meal.
The guacamole and sour cream make a good combination with the crunchy flauta shell.
John started out his meal trying the sopito first to find out what it was. Then he made short work of the enchilada, rice and beans before returning to finish off the sopito. He had both with the shredded beef and enjoyed them.
I don't think the sopito is going to supplant the Burrito Colorado on John's typical ordering list any time soon, but it was interesting to see him give it a try.