COOS BAY — Coos Bay Public Library will co-host a class, Building Healthy & Delicious Meals, by Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coach, Cheryl O’Dell, MSN. The class will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 from in the Myrtlewood Room at the library.
Get back to the basics! Discover the importance of getting off the blood sugar roller coaster using high-quality proteins, fats, and carbohydrates to build healthy and delicious meals. Together, we will help make meal planning easy. Healthy meal planning ideas will be provided in class.
This class is free and open to everyone, no registration required.
For more information or questions related to this program, call 541-269-1101, ext. 2.