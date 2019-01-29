HAUSER — The 44th annual Hauser Rural Fire Department's Spaghetti Feed fundraiser will take place 3-7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the North Bay Elementary School cafeteria on Viking Lane.
There are door prizes, T-shirts for sale, raffles for items ranging from a load of gravel to power tools, handmade quilts to art and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the event and anyone is welcome. Raffle winner need not be present to win.
Adults can eat for $8, children and seniors for $5 and immediate families can eat for a special family rate of $18 — that's two adults and their children.
Proceeds from this event help with equipment and training. Hauser Rural Fire Department is the first response team for many dune emergencies and automobile accidents near Hauser and Lakeside.
Have questions, donations or want to play? Call Hauser Fire Department at 541-756-7222 or Wagon Wheel Grocery at 541-759-3406.