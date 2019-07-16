COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College is excited to offer a series of cooking classes that get non-degree seeking students in the kitchen to gain some recreational cooking experience. The Community Education and Workforce Development department in partnership with Oregon Coast Culinary Institute are offering cooking classes open to the public. The focus will be on seasonal dishes with a local flare. The first in the series celebrates the summer weather and traditional gatherings around the barbecue.
The Grilling and Smoking course will cover grilling and smoking of meats, fish, and poultry. Students will create their own rubs and have an opportunity to prepare barbecue style sauce or chutney to go along with provided proteins. This includes a hands-on segment in the kitchen and a sample of your creations will go home with you. All students need to wear close-toed shoes and long pants.
Grilling and Smoking begins with chef Randy Torres on Thursday, July 18, with the class running from 5-8 p.m. at Oregon Coast Culinary Institute on Southwestern’s Coos campus, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay
Course Code is CRT*0120*65; and cost is $75 per person.
Seats in this class are limited, be sure to get registered soon if you are interested. Registration can be completed at Student First Stop Center in Dellwood Hall. Have questions? Call 541-888-7352.