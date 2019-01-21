COOS BAY -- There's so much going on at Front Street Provisioners, that it is kind of hard to figure out where to start.
This newcomer to the Coos Bay restaurant scene is baking up wood-fired pizza for even the most discerning palates.
If you are looking for a pizza with three pounds of cheese and 15 toppings piled edge to edge, this is NOT what you are looking for.
If you are looking for a cool, new place to have lunch or dinner, or a place with an eclectic wine selection, or maybe a venue for your next group event, you might want to stop in.
Another reason to stop by would be to see the fantastic renovation the owners have done to this old building down near the Coos Bay waterfront. The first thing you notice when you walk through the doors is the old wood plank floors. So much character in those floors.
Kaisa Bourgidu, one of the owners, said they were the "original floors from way back," but someone had painted them white, so they had them stripped down and refinished.
Then the art pieces are something completely different. You have to see them, it's hard to do them justice with photos.
Front Street is serving up Neopolitan Style Woodfired Pizza in a number of different combinations. They range from the Margherita with tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil up to the S&P IS UP which features fennel sausage, pepperonata (red peppers) and mozzarella. There are eight different named varieties, and then a way to build your own pizza with any combination of the toppings you like. The named pizzas start at $12 and go up to $19. The build your own starts at $11 and goes up from there.
To see their entire menu, including wine selections, salads, desserts and Sunday Brunch, go to: http://frontstreetprovisioners.com/
Sports editor John Gunther and I visited for lunch on Monday. I knew we wanted to get a pizza (I had been to Front Street for one of their first events back in mid-December), but then our server told us about the new "Roman" style (square) pizza slices that they do on focaccia bread.
So we got both. They had two choices for the focaccia slices: one vegetarian and one meat option. We chose the meat option, then ordered the pepperoni pizza from the regular menu.
If you are into thin crust pizza, you are really going to like this. From the side, it's hard to tell this pizza even has a crust until you get to the outer edge.
I was telling John a story about always wanting deep dish pizza as a kid, but then as my tastes changed, I found myself moving toward a thinner crust, and now some of my favorite pizzas have what he called a "micro" crust.
I think this has a good crust, but what I found outstanding about this pizza was the flavorful sauce and the tasty pepperoni. Probably one of the best pepperonis I've tasted, and I've had a lot of pizza over the past five-plus decades.
The 12-inch pizzas are cut into six slices. John and I managed to split the focaccia "square" and the 12-inch pizza.
At the event in December I was able to try a variety of their pizzas, including their gluten-free crust option. I enjoyed the pizza with fennel sausage and their three cheese (Fromage A Trois) pizza.
If you like clams on your pizza, they even have one of those.
For those with dietary needs, the menu suggests you ask your server about the gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options.
In all, a solid place with good food that I hope has a long run down by the waterfront.