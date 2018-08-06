NORTH BEND — Wow.
Who would have thought that some of THAT food could come out of a food truck?
The 2nd annual Food Truck Off at The Mill Casino-Hotel was held over the weekend and this event is growing both in numbers of competitors and in the quality of food.
Being a judge at this event was far more difficult this year, and it's not just because of the volume of food — although, once again it was a lot of food.
Note to self: Start dieting several weeks before this event next year — you'll need it.
This year's event grew from 12 food trucks to 19 competing for the $8,500 purse. And event coordinator Katherine Hoppe said there's still a little bit of room to grow.
She said she thinks in the current layout that The Mill could fit 25 trucks in the parking lot north of the casino.
I'm figuring they hit that number next year.
If it continues to grow, Hoppe says they may have to move it over to the south parking lot where they hold BBQ, Blues & Brews.
The Best Sandwich category competitors battled it out. Big Fat Weiners' winning entry is in the top center of this photo. That's the Bun Stuff…
This event will continue to evolve as they hold more events. Some things I liked better this year: The stage for the bands was on the side instead of on the dock, thus allowing for more tables on the waterfront; the entrance closer to the parking lot made for really easy access to get in; and it won't matter for most attendees, but they changed the judging to bring the meals to judges before the event started.
They also paired up the judges, so this year I was teamed up with Sachie Yorck of Travel Oregon. Among the other judges (there were 10 of us) were Coos Bay mayor Joe Benetti, The Mill's Executive Chef, Chris Foltz and Facebook contest winner Jennifer Burgess of Coos Bay, who would later say that she really enjoyed the experience.
Once they started bringing the food, it was just a never-ending conveyer belt of dining nirvana. Up first was the BBQ category. Local food truck Elkhorn BBQ sent out a plate with a rib, a bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin and a portion of burnt ends. I think the pork tenderloin was the best item in this category and was also among my favorites for the entire event.
The Kitchen Sink category was next — this is a category for items that didn't fit in the other four categories. Wanderlust Gourmet Shaved Ice had the surprise of the weekend in my opinion, sending out a clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl. And the chowder was really good. Foltz said he thought there was a little too much thyme in it, but I told him that I thought that made it stand out. The winner in this category was Papa Doggs for its Polish dog with crispy bacon, topped with baked beans and coleslaw and barbecue sauce. If you think it sounds messy, it was, but all those flavors on one bun made this the clear choice.
The final category for the first day was Global Cuisine.This was the most competitive of the five categories, with 23 points separating the top four entries. Doggie Style & Maui Ric's sent out barbecue chicken with rice and a teriyaki sauce and a pasta/cole slaw combination that was really good.
Cowgirl Cook'n served a garlic chicken enchilada, saffron/cilantro pilaf, homemade beans and mac salad. Island Girl Lunchbox tempted us with lumpia (Filipino eggrolls), short ribs, a shredded chicken empenada, and a portion of spicy chopped chicken. The variety of tastes in this plate made it one that a number of judges pointed to as one of their favorites.
Bing King had another tasty entry this year with their Asian-influenced crepes. Also widely bantered about as one of the judges' favorites, their lack of presentation probably hurt them here.
Best sandwich came down a showdown between Big Fat Weiners pork cutlet, hamburger and brisket combo and Bun Stuffer's avocado, jalapeno, Swiss burger. Foltz said he liked dishes with sneaky heat like Bun Stuffer. I was a big fan of the meat trio from Big Fat Weiner.
One of Hoppe's favorites of the weekend came out of this category, the Rueben from Mac and Cheese Steaks.
The lines begin to form early Saturday afternoon at the Mac and Cheese Steaks food truck. If you couldn't find pasta at Cash and Carry over th…
The final category, Best Taco, also provided one of the flavor highlights of the weekend with Wok Star's spicy grilled ahi tuna taco.
Big Fat Weiners took home the top prize as overall champion and Elkhorn BBQ defended its title for People's Choice award.
Big Fat Weiners, were the winners of the Best Sandwich category and also the overall champions for this year's events.
I'm already looking forward to next year.
For inset graphic:
Best BBQ: 1. Elkhorn BBQ (246 points), 2. Buzz Burger (237), 3. Rolling Thunder BBQ (227).
Best Global Cuisine: 1. Doggie Style & Maui Ric's (262), 2. Island Girl's Lunchbox (246), 3. Cowgirl Cook'n (240).
Best Sandwich: 1. Big Fat Weiners (271), 2. The Bun Stuffer (254), 3. Papa Philly and Bubba Dogs (219).
Best Taco: 1. Wok Star Food Truck (265), Seouly Fusion (229), Lost Liner Seafood (217).
Best Kitchen Sink (doesn't fit in other categories): 1. Papa Doggs (242), 2. Wanderlust Gourmet Shave Ice (217), Fuel Mobile Kitchen (192).
Overall champion: Big Fat Weiner.
People Choice: Elkhorn BBQ.