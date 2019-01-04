COOS BAY — Coos Health & Wellness will be sponsoring a Food Handler's Class 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Coos Health & Wellness in the Sunset Conference room located at 281 LaClair St., Coos Bay.
All restaurant workers should maintain a current food handlers card. There will be a live instructor for this class. Training materials are available at the local library or online at http://www.oregon.gov.
Photo ID is required. Those who pass the exam will be required to pay $10 cash or money order fee for a Food Handler's Card. For more information, call 541-266-6720.