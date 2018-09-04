BANDON — It's not often that I get to Bandon twice in a week, much less eat at the same restaurant that often.
But, that was the situation I found myself in last week.
And if you find yourself in a similar situation, Foley's Irish Pub isn't a bad place to have a couple of meals.
A late evening property showing for Autumn put us in town around 7:15 p.m., so, on the fly we decided to stop into Foley's for a drink and dinner. Dinner was great and I discussed it with sports editor John Gunther the next day.
I found out that he'd never been to Foley's, so we decided that we'd head there for this week's Cuisine story, and it was a nice way to treat ourselves after a hectic week with John putting out the high school football section.
We arrived shortly after they opened and watched the restaurant quickly fill up with groups large and small.
John was ready to try the traditional Bangers & Mash, but he's not a big fan of mushrooms, so instead decided on the tempura beer battered fish and chips. While scanning the menu on my earlier trip, I saw a few things I really wanted to order and when it came my turn, ordered the Dublin Chicken Sandwich.
The Dublin is a grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon and tomato on grilled sourdough. I ordered it with fries.
The chicken breast was really tender and juicy and made for a very filling lunch. It's a good thing because I went for about a six-mile walk shortly thereafter.
John loved the flavor of the fish and the chips, too, but he's always a big fan of good fries.
When Autumn and I went for dinner they had the Jack Daniels BBQ Ribs on the specials menu. It's not a regular item, but if you see it, I recommend it. Autumn ordered it and let me have a rib. The meat just fell off the bone and that Jack Daniels sauce was very good. Autumn said these may have surpassed the ribs we had on our honeymoon 27 years ago in Australia.
That is saying something.
On their regular menu is a Jack Daniels burger if you want to see what the sauce is like.
I ordered the homemade Irish meatloaf, which is premium ground beef, tossed with Irish oats and spices and slow oven baked, then finished with rich pan gravy. This was the second superior meatloaf I've had in Bandon in the last month.
Believe it or not, meatloaf is one of those meals I really enjoy. Autumn makes a great meatloaf, but this was fabulous. It came with nice creamy potatoes and a stack of well-done veggies.
And even after two trips, there are still a lot of items on the Foley's menu I still want to try. I didn't order an appetizer either time, and there also are Irish Potato Skins and Irish Eggrolls that I have to try.
I've ordered the Shepherd's Pie on previous visits and I know I really enjoyed that, but I'm having fun trying out the rest of the menu. And there's still a couple burgers, including the Paddy Melt that I'm still looking forward to.
And don't forget the Guinness. It's almost as good as the ones I had at the factory in Dublin last year.