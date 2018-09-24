WINCHESTER BAY — While on vacation, Autumn and I searched out waterfront restaurants. There's just something about dining near the water, even if you are inside, that makes it special.
So, when we got back to town, I decided to continue my theme of dining near the water when sports editor John Gunther and I went to lunch on Monday.
With that in mind, we headed to Winchester Bay, and decided on Griff's On The Bay.
As you can see by the photos, we picked a Chamber of Commerce-type of day to visit. Blue skies, just a hint of breeze and lower to mid-60s. They do have a small outside deck area with a few tables, but we sat inside.
The drawing card for me on this day was the view of the marina. There aren't as many boats on this side of the marina anymore, so there is a better view of the water and businesses across the way.
The menu is fairly simple ... two pages. The first has appetizers, soups, salads, sides and beverages. The second has entrees, sandwiches and burgers.
Now if you're looking for fish and chips, or other seafood variations on this theme, then Griff's probably has what you are looking for. They have two- or three-piece fish and chips, then they have prawns and fish, oysters and fish, prawns and calamari and prawns and scallops. They also have calamari, oysters, prawns, scallops and super clam strips on their own. They have salmon nuggets, halibut nuggets and chicken strips.
They also have steaks, including a 8-ounce sirloin, a sirloin and prawns, as well as an ahi tuna steak, a swordfish steak, and salmon or halibut steaks.
They do a seafood pasta and serve whole Dungeness crab.
John ordered from the sandwiches and burgers portion of the menu, getting the halibut burger with fries. I ordered the three prawns and two pieces of fish entree which comes with fries and coleslaw.
The prawns and fish come with a light batter. The prawns were excellent and the fish flaked apart easily, just the way I like it.
The halibut burger comes deconstructed, with all the vegetables on the side, so John decided to put it all together before taking his photo for you.
He added tartar sauce to the top of the bun and the top of the fish and added the lettuce, tomato and onion.
"That is a good chunk of fish," he said. "Even without the bun and the fixings, that would have been good. And I like the fact that it was grilled."
And the view is what I had hoped for, a couple of boats, lots of water and plenty of other marine life to keep the view interesting.
Griff's On The Bay is located at 142 Bayfront Loop in Winchester Bay.
For those of you coming from the Coos Bay area, take U.S. Highway 101 north about 20 miles, take a left at the first Winchester Bay entrance (Salmon Harbor Drive), then a right when you come to the main parking area (Beach Boulevard) and follow it to the second business loop. Griff's is on the left. While you're there, you might as well head out to the Umpqua River Lighthouse.