COOS BAY — By looking at the story below, you can tell that we're getting close to the Super Bowl.
Sports editor John Gunther and I decided that Coney Station was going to be our destination getting ready for the big game. Now, the game isn't until Sunday, Feb. 2, but that doesn't mean you can't get a head start on the festivities.
Less than 24 hours after the divisional championship games, the "pool" boards were already up on the wall. We asked if there were any special plans for Super Sunday and were told that every year there is a free buffet served during halftime.
I knew what I was having before I ever sat down at the restaurant. As we wandered through from the Curtis Street entrance, we both spied the specials board that had a Barbecue Meatloaf Melt for $10.
Done. No menu necessary.
I'm a sucker for meatloaf anyway, so this just made it really easy. I'm going to tell you up front, that it would be hard to judge this against some of the better meatloafs I've had (Bandon Dunes, Foleys) because neither of those was slathered in melty cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce and served with grilled onions on grilled bread.
When I submitted that observation to John, he just chuckled and said he understood.
This is also the kind of sandwich my dad would love. He hasn't met too many meals he couldn't put between two slices of bread (I believe that has something to do with growing up on a farm in the Midwest).
This is also the type of sandwich that I'm a huge fan of. Most things with melty cheese go higher on my list. And my diet doesn't frown on me eating cheese, so, there's another bonus.
John and I started our meal with an order of onion rings. At Coney Station, they are made by hand when you order them. Hand-dipped, battered and fried (OK, my diet isn't a huge fan of this, but I am). Any place that offers onion rings as an option gets the question from John if they are made in-house.
When you do onion rings by hand, you get odd sized and shapes. They're also not as "pretty" as pre-made onion rings. But these get a nice crunch, and the proportion of batter to onion is good. We both gave them our approval.
John asked what the most popular sandwich was, and when he was told the Philly Cheesesteak, he decided to order it.
"This is a good sandwich," he said. "Now, I don't know how authentic this cheesesteak is. I've seen so many variations on TV (we often watch Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives while waiting for the paper to print on Friday nights) that I don't know what authentic is. But, this is good."
With the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, I wonder if they're going to do Kansas City-style barbecue ribs for the buffet?