WINCHESTER BAY — The Crabby Cafe, a stalwart of the Winchester Bay dining scene for a number of years, has changed owners and names. The restaurant is now called Crabby's Bar & Grill.
Crabby's Bar & Grill is located at 196 Bayfront Loop in Winchester Baym next to Sportsmen's Cannery.
While the ownership is new, many of the things that made the cafe unique are still there. Actually, if you drive up, it pretty much still looks the same, even the old wooden Crabby Cafe sign is still there.
You go inside and all the carved wood booths are still there, and many of the decorations on the wall are the same, including an article I did back on Feb. 14, 2006 which was turned into a plaque and is still hanging on the front wall.
The first real sign that anything is different, is when you see the sign for the hours of operation. Crabby's Bar & Grill has greatly expanded hours, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at midnight daily.
Back inside, sports editor John Gunther and I sat down at one of those one-of-a-kind booths. One bench had a Dungeness crab carved into it, and the other had a fish. There was also a port hole decoration on the wall above it and old photos from when fishing and logging were king in these parts.
My favorite decoration though, is probably all the nautical knots tied above the bar. My dad is an expert with knots, so seeing a display like that reminded me of him.
Before ordering the cod melt, John asked our server how fresh the cod was. She told him they got it this morning and pointed toward Sportsmen's Cannery next door.
"That's the answer I was looking for," he said. Then he ordered the cod melt with fries.
"This is not in my usual wheelhouse," he'd say later. "But, if we're in a seafood place, I should probably try some seafood."
That, and it's hard to disagree with the idea that the fish could have been caught right outside the mouth of the river while you're eating at a restaurant on the marina of that same river.
I also decided on the cod, but in the fish tacos that they had on the specials board as we walked in (three for $13.95).
Given the choice of grilled or fried, I opted to save myself a few carbs and got the cod grilled. The tacos are made with the cod, avocado and pico de gallo and comes with a real nice green sauce on the side.
"That's got a little kick to it," John said after dipping one of his fries into my sauce.
It made a very nice accompaniment for the tacos. The pico de gallo was good, but definitely didn't have the zip that the salsa gave the tacos.
More changes are coming with the new menu, and the addition of taps (working to get these) at the bar.
Crabby's Bar & Grill is located at 196 Bayfront Loop in Winchester Bay, next to Sportsmen's Cannery and across from Kitty's Kitchen and Griff's.