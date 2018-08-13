BANDON — Without a story by Bandon Western World Editor Amy Moss Strong, we may have never found A Little Bite. Even then, it took a little looking to find.
We'll try to help you out a little bit, so it should be easier to find. If you are on U.S. Highway 101, go to 11th and head east. Just short of two blocks away on the right is a small "strip mall." The closest business to the street is a pack and ship, A Little Bite is just a little further down.
Use the photos of the exterior with this story to help you find it.
A Little Bite in Bandon is located at 1130 Baltimore Ave. SE, two blocks east of U.S. Highway 101 and 11th Street.
This will keep you from going through what John and I did, knowing there was a Baltimore Avenue in Old Town, that's where John and I headed first. After looking for the address, we plugged it into our phones to help find the restaurant.
We're glad we did.
I can see A Little Bite outgrowing its current location very quickly. Inside the restaurant there are three tables for two and a couple of benches for the folks waiting for their takeout orders.
I'm glad we arrived when we did. We found a table and then watched as the other tables emptied and filled again as a constant line of customers flowed through the restaurant.
A Little Bite's menu is small, but full or tasty options.
They have their signature Citrus Chile Prawns which come in three options: tacos ($7), Super Quesadilla ($10) and Super Burrito ($12).
They also offer street tacos ($6 for 3), super burritos ($8), cheese quesadilla ($3), super quesadilla ($6 with choice of meat) and a torta ($8) which comes with a choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo salsa and cheese.
By the time we got there, they were out of the prawns, but had the tropical chicken. So I ordered the street tacos with the "avocado bomb" sauce (it's an extra buck). John ordered the torta. If you haven't had a torta before, this is probably what I would have ordered. Look at that sandwich.
What we liked finding out from Amy's story was that these are family recipes that have been handed down for generations and that everything is homemade, from scratch.
The street tacos ($6) with chicken and the "Avocado Bomb" sauce from A Little Bite in Bandon.
It will be interesting to see how quickly they outgrown the current location. For now, it might be easier to call in advance and order to go since seating is at a premium. Their menu is on their Facebook page.
And if you are in the mood for tamales, check out the refrigerator for their take home options.