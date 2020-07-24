COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Seed Community invites the public to a virtual meeting on winter gardening from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 30, through Zoom online teleconference.
Due to Covid, the Coquille Valley Seed Community is temporarily transitioning to offering public meetings through Zoom, an online platform that allows for virtual online meetings and webinars. During the meeting, board members will discuss and answer questions regarding the winter garden. This includes topics such as what to sow or plant now until the end of late summer for autumn to early spring harvest, cover cropping, how to put the garden to rest, etc.
Email questions to CVSC this week about winter gardening to grantwartnik@southcoastgardenstarters.com so they can organize the meeting based off what the public would like to hear or discuss.
Additionally, CVSC will send out another email next week with more details about how to access the online meeting through Zoom. You can either access the online public meeting on a computer, a smart phone, or can join the meeting via landline for just audio. Check Facebook.com/CoquilleValleySeedCommunity for updates and the meeting link.
