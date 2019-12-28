COQUILLE — A 90th birthday party was held for Don Mort at his home in Coquille on Saturday, Dec. 14, with Tracey Train preparing a dinner for him and several friends. Mort was born on Dec. 27, 1929.
Mort joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He served for seven years before returning to civilian life. After retirement, Mort moved to Coquille and worked for Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. He is also is a active member in the Coquille Eagles Club. Mort volunteered for years at Senior Meals in Coquille.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
As a long-time resident in Coquille, he is loved by many for his dedication to his community.