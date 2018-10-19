Claude and Marjorie Coffman will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Saturday, Oct. 27, from 3-5 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3355 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Friends and family are welcome to come and celebrate with them.
Claude and Marjorie met while attending North Bend High School. They were married at the Methodist Church on Nov. 26, 1948. Shortly after their wedding, the church burned down, but it was not due to their celebration.
They raised their three children, Doug, Sherry and Curt, here in the North Bend area.
During his career, Claude taught for both Coos Bay and North Bend schools. Marjorie stayed home and raised their children, and when the children were school age, she taught grade school at Roosevelt School in North Bend.
Because they had summers free, they would load up their car and explore the outdoors with their children and their pet dog, giving the children many educational opportunities seeing sites in other states. They also both enjoy fishing, crabbing, and they especially like family get togethers.