COOS BAY — COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Fire Department is continuing its mission of making the community safer by hosting a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation course. The course will be held at Coos Bay Fire Department's main station at 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay.
This American Heart Association, Adult Friends and Family CPR class will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday Nov. 2. There is no charge for this class but registration is required. Certification cards will not be issued through this course.
This class is intended for all ages to help save lives by learning the skills of CPR. The course follows the American Heart Association curriculum. For more information and to register, call 541-269-1191.