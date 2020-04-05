It was a pleasant walk Friday April 3rd from my house to the end of Meade Avenue and into Simpson Park along the bluff trail. It climbs through the forest above Pony Slough then descends to the old Simpson picnic area - new playground in front, basketball court and green lawn to the right, lawn ahead towards the chin-up bars and new Parks building. This is the Hall of the Giants… Monterey Cypress, Giant Sequoia, Douglas Fir and Bigleaf Maple. I admired the new playground, the surrounding sidewalk and corner slab with picnic tables. Then I saw the massive Sequoia was painted with a large orange X. Looking south, I saw large Xs on other mature trees. I stumbled into a planned clear-cut yesterday.
The logging contract has been advertised but not awarded. Roughly twenty mature Sequoia, Monterey Cypress, Douglas Fir and Bigleaf Maple are to be cut down. It’s shocking. Not long ago there was a lawsuit over the plan to cut three trees for the proposed Visitors’ Center!
The Parks Board’s October meeting had discussion of shaded and weak trees along Union Avenue being cut to allow parallel parking. The Giant Sequoia by the playground needed cut because the needles fall into the playground. The larger logging plan was not shared. The Board should have made a site visit. I should have asked more questions. The new playground should have been moved away from the Sequoia! The regular December and February Board meetings were cancelled. That healthy Sequoia adds visual richness to the landscape. It’s beautiful.
The playground patrons want more sunlight because it’s cold. Five healthy Giant Sequoia, three Monterey Cypress and eight Douglas Fir are to be cut in an attempt to warm the space up. How much more sunlight this yields is unknown, but the wind come off the ocean! North Bend is cold in summer, sunlight or not! Take any dead branches, limb them up, but leave the trees!
A stately Bigleaf Maple is also marked, for reasons unknown. It is well sited and looks healthy.
If the Simpson trees are cut, North Benders will have lost a treasure. Please visit the south end of Simpson Park along the playground and see the orange Xs for yourself. Call Mayor Wetherell, Councilors and City Hall, and ask for a revised logging plan, before it’s too late.
Susanna Noordhoff
Coos Bay
