I understand Boomer Wright is running for House District 9.

I served on the school board while Boomer was Superintendent of our district. As Superintendent of Schools, Boomer managed teachers, parents, state mandates and a large budget. Funding for schools comes with stipulations which require careful fiscal management.

Figuring out how to use funds requires careful planning and prioritization. Boomer Wright has these skills and did a great job in our district. He listened to our concerns and worked well with others..

Those same abilities will make Boomer invaluable when he goes to Salem to represent us. He'll remember prioritization and he'll choose carefully how to spend or to not spend our hard earned tax dollars.

It's exciting to think Boomer will represent us! Please join me in voting for the man who has the experience to match the position, Boomer Wright.

Randy Duval

