Leonard "Lenny" Palama
September 17, 1948 - January 17, 2020
Leonard "Lenny" Palama passed away Jan. 17, 2020 in North Bend, Ore. Born Sept. 17, 1948 in Honolulu, HI. He moved from Hawaii to North Bend in the 1980s where he lived until his passing.
Loved by many for his kind heart, generosity and fighting spirit. He was a father, grandfather, veteran, retired plumber and avid fisherman. No formal service will be held and per his wishes that his remains will be put to rest in a private gathering in Kauai. He is survived by his children and grandchildren and will live on in spirit. Aloha Nui Loa, until we meet again.