BANDON -- This year, the Bandon Ministerial Association is sponsoring a special six-week “Lenten Lunch” study series that will meet at noon each Tuesday at several different churches in rotation. Participants are invited to bring their own brown bag lunch — host churches will provide drinks and dessert.
The first study will be held from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at First Presbyterian Church, 592 Edison Ave. SW. The Rev. Greg Fodrea of First Baptist Church will lead the first discussion. Other Bandon ministers will take turns facilitating future discussions.
The six sessions will focus on the bestselling book titled "Soul Feast" written by Marjorie J. Thompson. This spiritual classic focuses on seven spiritual disciplines that are helpful for all people. Lent, a time to reflect on the Christian journey, is a time to consider the ways people nurture their own spiritual growth.
Using biblical examples and real-life situations, each chapter’s theme is illustrated in an informative and engaging way. Some practices that may be new to participants will be introduced. Participants do not need to be a member of any particular church to participate.
Bring a copy of the book "Soul Feast," a Bible and an open mind. Check with your pastor if purchasing a book is a hardship and arrangements will be made. If possible, read the first chapter prior to the first meeting. For more information and questions call 541-347-3672.