ELKTON — Ever want to learn how to cook using your Dutch oven? Join instructor Eugene Regan who will guide up to 20 students in preparing many different, hands-on recipes, using a Dutch oven over fire at Fort Umpqua. Class will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, outdoors at the fort, so dress accordingly. Everyone will have the opportunity to sample the creations prepared in class.
Participants will learn how to select, care for, and use a Dutch oven to produce great tasting food. Dutch ovens are made from cast iron, with a tight fitting lid, but there are other options available.
Cost is $35 per person, all the supplies and food will be included. Register by emailing info@elktonbutterflies.com or calling 541-584-2692.
Fort Umpqua is located at Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38 in Elkton.
For more information about programs at ECEC, visit http://elktonbutterflies.com.