NORTH BEND — On Saturday, Nov. 30 at the North Bend Public Library, Andy Charles will present “The Material Culture of the Southern Plateau Indians,” a program featuring the items he has created using traditional techniques of the Native Americans indigenous to the Southern Plateau. The presentation will begin at 4 p.m.
Charles often displays his work at the North Bend library, and during his presentation people will have the chance to examine his craftsmanship. The library is located at 1800 Sherman Ave.