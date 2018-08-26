Far West League

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Marshfield;5-0;11-1

South Umpqua;4-1;6-4

North Bend;3-2;7-3

Douglas;2-3;5-4

Siuslaw;1-4;1-7

Brookings-Harbor;0-5;0-8

Postseason: Marshfield beat Estacada 58-14, beat La Grande 24-21, beat Ontario 48-28 and lost to Cottage Grove 48-14 in the championship game; South Umpqua beat Stayton 46-13 in the play-in round and lost to Mazama 12-0; North Bend lost to Cascade 35-7 in the play-in round

Mountain Valley Conference

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

La Pine;5-0;9-1

Coquille;4-1;9-2

Harrisburg;3-2;5-6

Glide;2-3;5-4

Pleasant Hill;1-4;3-6

Creswell;0-5;0-7

Postseason: Coquille beat Dayton 40-35 and lost to Scio 30-13; La Pine lost to Rainier 28-22; Harrisburg beat Amity 42-34 and lost to Cascade Christian 46-8

Sunset Conference

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Gold Beach;5-0;6-3

Reedsport;4-1;6-4

Bandon;3-2;4-6

Toledo;2-3;2-7

Waldport;1-4;1-7

Myrtle Point;0-5;0-9

Postseason: Gold Beach lost to Oakland 45-14; Reedsport lost to Santiam 47-0; Bandon lost to Knappa 62-32

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mountain Skyline League

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Camas Valley;5-0;9-2

Triad;4-0;10-2

Elkton;4-1;7-2

Hosanna Chrisitan;3-1;11-2

Powers;3-2;3-6

Days Creek;3-3;4-4

Chiloquin;2-2;4-5

Glendale;1-4;3-6

North Lake;1-4;2-6

Gilchrist;0-4;0-4

Prospect;0-5;0-7

Postseason: Hosanna Christian beat North Douglas 50-12, beat Crane 40-32, beat Triad 36-34 and lost to Dufur 60-18 in the championship game; Triad beat Yoncalla 70-22, beat Wallowa 28-6 and lost to Hosanna Christian 36-34; Camas Valley beat Cove 42-6 and lost to Falls City 30-10; Elkton lost to Wallowa 44-6

0
0
0
0
0

Tags