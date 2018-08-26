Far West League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Marshfield;5-0;11-1
South Umpqua;4-1;6-4
North Bend;3-2;7-3
Douglas;2-3;5-4
Siuslaw;1-4;1-7
Brookings-Harbor;0-5;0-8
Postseason: Marshfield beat Estacada 58-14, beat La Grande 24-21, beat Ontario 48-28 and lost to Cottage Grove 48-14 in the championship game; South Umpqua beat Stayton 46-13 in the play-in round and lost to Mazama 12-0; North Bend lost to Cascade 35-7 in the play-in round
Mountain Valley Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
La Pine;5-0;9-1
Coquille;4-1;9-2
Harrisburg;3-2;5-6
Glide;2-3;5-4
Pleasant Hill;1-4;3-6
Creswell;0-5;0-7
Postseason: Coquille beat Dayton 40-35 and lost to Scio 30-13; La Pine lost to Rainier 28-22; Harrisburg beat Amity 42-34 and lost to Cascade Christian 46-8
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Gold Beach;5-0;6-3
Reedsport;4-1;6-4
Bandon;3-2;4-6
Toledo;2-3;2-7
Waldport;1-4;1-7
Myrtle Point;0-5;0-9
Postseason: Gold Beach lost to Oakland 45-14; Reedsport lost to Santiam 47-0; Bandon lost to Knappa 62-32
Mountain Skyline League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Camas Valley;5-0;9-2
Triad;4-0;10-2
Elkton;4-1;7-2
Hosanna Chrisitan;3-1;11-2
Powers;3-2;3-6
Days Creek;3-3;4-4
Chiloquin;2-2;4-5
Glendale;1-4;3-6
North Lake;1-4;2-6
Gilchrist;0-4;0-4
Prospect;0-5;0-7
Postseason: Hosanna Christian beat North Douglas 50-12, beat Crane 40-32, beat Triad 36-34 and lost to Dufur 60-18 in the championship game; Triad beat Yoncalla 70-22, beat Wallowa 28-6 and lost to Hosanna Christian 36-34; Camas Valley beat Cove 42-6 and lost to Falls City 30-10; Elkton lost to Wallowa 44-6