LAKESIDE — Lakeside is once again looking for a way to fund law enforcement in the area.
This year, the city is planning to put a five-year special tax levy on the November ballot that would fund a sheriff’s deputy, a move that was decided at a town hall meeting last Tuesday, March 19.
From the front of the room at Lakeside Lions Club, Mayor James Edwards said he wanted to forget about the past and move forward.
Two years ago, voters overwhelming shot down a measure that would’ve assessed property owners $2 per $1,000 for police patrols, code abatement and storm drain improvements.
Many said that measure failed because of “misinformation” and too many items on the ballot.
“That’s what you all said ‘if you would’ve done a one item tax it would have passed,'” Edwards told the group of more than 40.
So that’s what the city is hoping do now, by putting forth a levy that would charge $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed home value. For that rate, the property taxes on a $200,000 home would increase by $300.
The amount collected overall would raise just over $200,000 a year for law enforcement costs.
Coos County Sheriff Craig Zanni said the first year’s cost would be higher, because the city would have to pay for a patrol car, which run about $50,000.
Zanni said the deputy would work between 30 to 32 hours a week, because they would still need time to go to trainings, take people to jail or go to trials.
If the levy is passed, it would take a year for the money to start rolling in. Residents wouldn’t see a deputy until 2021.
Lakeside has no tax base, so city funds come from sources like the RV park and cigarette and alcohol fees.
Last year, the city held a town hall in February and discussed contracting with neighboring police departments like Reedsport or North Bend. There was also discussion of putting a flat rate franchise fee of $15 on each citizen’s sewage bill to begin funding law enforcement.
Lakeside had a deputy assigned to the city about a decade ago, Zanni said.
During Tuesday’s town hall, many residents said they felt safer in the year he spent patrolling the street.
Currently, the city has no law enforcement agency and residents experience long wait times after calling the sheriff’s office, if they call at all.
Lakeside resident Sandy Thayer said because the city is on the far end of the county it’s hard for deputies to get out there.
“People here do not call the sheriff’s department unless they need to call 911,” Thayer said.
Councilor Shauleen Higgins described how a Lakeside resident held a burglar at gunpoint for 45 minutes until sheriff’s deputies arrived.
“We don’t want people put into a situation where they do something dramatic that gets them in trouble,” Higgins said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Higgins brought up the idea of creating a special taxing district that would include the unincorporated areas of Lakeside after the five year levy is up. That would allow the city to raise more money or lower the assessed rate.
Higgins said there are around 600 homes on the lake that are outside of city limits.
“It would take a lot of research and a lot of time to try and include other cities like Hauser and Saunders Lake,” Edwards told attendees at the town hall.