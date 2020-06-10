City Council Work Session
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 4:00pm
ATVs
Economic development for the south coast has been a topic of discussion for many communities for many years. How do we bring businesses into our respective communities that will support and sustain our existing businesses and our community? Now, with the Covid virus, the focus is on economic recovery for our communities. Many businesses in Oregon, and in our region, have lost a substantial portion of their income due to the shutdowns, as we know.
Most of the businesses in the city of Lakeside, rely on the tourist trade to survive. So, any economic development, and now economic recovery for us revolves around bringing tourists into our area. For that reason, and that reason alone, the city council will be discussing a draft ordinance we titled, Lakeside Spinreel Dunes Access Route. The object is to allow dune riders to camp at the county campground, and Osprey Point, and ride directly down East Park, up 8th Street to Airport Way, and out to Spinreel. Under this ordinance, those will be the only streets open to ATVs. The route will also allow the people camping at Spinreel to ride their machines into Lakeside to patronize our businesses. If problems arise because of this ordinance, the council can repeal it immediately. As for opening the streets citywide for ATVs, that can be decided by the citizens on the November ballot. At this time, city ordinance gives people the right to ride ATVs on their own private property, or another private property with written permission. It is illegal to ride on any city streets or right of way, subject to fine of $200 if violated. (Chapter 70, Section 70.03, City Code.)
I spoke to eight of the cities that allow ATVs on their streets in Oregon. The smallest city in population is Sumpter with 202, the largest is Sweet Home, with 9,816. The city of Lakeview has 2,313, and John Day has 1,665. All of these cities adopted ordinances to allow ATVs on their streets, for the convenience of their citizens. All have law enforcement of some sort, none have any major issues related to the use of ATVs, and most have not seen any economic impact. We differ from these cities with our proposed ordinance, because we are looking at the economic impact on our city and our businesses by becoming the only city on the coast with direct dunes access.
Will local residents be able to use this route? Yes, but only from the county park access point, or, as a topic of discussion, maybe from a staging point at the airport parking lot.
I want to stress, this proposed ordinance is in it’s early stages, we will follow the process outlined in our city charter. If the council chooses to pass the ordinance, we will hold a workshop with the county commissioners, and, the state of Oregon Parks and Recreation department will have a public hearing on the Spinreel road portion, because it is a secondary state highway.
◦ As for the survey numbers, 679 surveys were sent out, 304 were returned. 160 were in support, 144 opposed. We failed to ask if you are a Lakeside resident, so we don’t know if only residents of our city replied, but the results indicate it should be a decision of the residents if they want all streets to be open to ATVs. Tomorrow at 4 PM we will have a council workshop and this proposal will be presented for discussion only.
