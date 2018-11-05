LAKESIDE — Sports editor John Gunther was at a North Bend booster club meeting recently, when he was asked if we had been to Lakeshore Lodge in Lakeside.
John told the booster that we did have the restaurant on our list of places we still had to visit, but that after recent news events nearby that we had decided to give it a little more time before heading back.
The booster told John that he gave the food high marks.
With a break in the weather at lunchtime on Monday, we decided it was time to consider it again and to make the trek north. I don't get to Tenmile Lakes nearly enough, despite kayaking (my preferred mode of water transportation) in nearby Eel Lake several times every summer.
Since it has been several years since I've been to Lakeshore Lodge, and it was John's first trip, we took our time looking over the menus.
They do serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and open at 8 a.m. They have appetizers and salads, sandwiches, burgers and some local favorites.
I had narrowed my choices down to three items, the Jersey Lilly Philly (sandwich), the California Burger and the Fish and Chips.
The Philly is sliced choice beef, bell peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms and melted Swiss on a ciabatta roll.
The California Burger comes with a 1/3 pound patty, grilled green chiles and pepper jack cheese. The sandwiches and burgers are served with a choice of fries, soup, green salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
The Fish and Chips is served with fries, garlic toast and coleslaw on request.
Since John had first choice from the menu, I had plenty of options. When he got done, I still had plenty of options, since he chose the Clubhouse sandwich. Which comes with turkey, ham, Swiss and cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on choice of bread.
We both liked the way the sandwich came plated, with the sandwich cut into quarters and placed in the corners with the fries and coleslaw placed in the center.
"That's a thick layer of turkey," he said upon inspection. "That's also a cute presentation for the coleslaw in the little cups. It's a little sweeter than most."
And it has crispy bacon. What more could you ask for?
The sandwich was big enough that he later offered me the final quarter. If I already hadn't gone well over my carb limit for the day (or maybe two), I might have taken him up on it.
The fish and chips comes with four pieces of fish, a nice pile of chips, a slice of garlic toast and the coleslaw.
The panko-style breading had a little crunch to it, and it was plenty of fish.
On the dinner menu, there were also four all-you-can-eat nights at the restaurant. On Monday, it's all-you-can-eat spaghetti ($9) with garlic toast. On Wednesday: Clam chowder ($10.50) with garlic toast. Thursday is all-you-can-eat ribs ($15) with coleslaw or fries. Friday is all-you-can-eat fish and chips ($15).
They also have prime rib specials on Friday.
Our server told us that ribs night is the most popular with diners.