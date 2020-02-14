COOS BAY — The road to Iowa runs through Coos Bay.
On Sunday morning Southwestern Oregon Community College will be the home of the NJCAA West Region tournament that will qualify wrestlers for the March 6 Nationals in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The SWOCC men are hoping to do more than just host as the Lakers are hoping to qualify a host of wrestlers for next month’s big event.
“We’re looking sharp. We’ve been training pretty hard, kind of blowing up our lungs and getting our motor going,” said SWOCC head coach Adam Whitlach on the team’s final preparation. “Getting in good shape. Guys are looking pretty good, looking pretty sharp right now. We’re looking relatively injury free at this point of the year and kind of ready to go.”
Five teams – SWOCC, North Idaho, Clackamas, Umpqua and Highline – will be taking the mat starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Each team has one wrestler per weight class with the top three individuals qualifying for nationals. Five more wrestlers will qualify as wild cards via voting from the coaches.
On the team side, Umpqua Community College is currently ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA rankings while Northern Idaho is sitting at No. 3. The SWOCC men are ranked at No. 10.
“We’ve got four super, solid guys that I think are finalist potential,” said Whitlach talking about Joel Avila (125), David Kerr (133), Matthew Hofenbredl (141) and JJ Perez (heavyweight). “Those guys could win the tournament… we’ve got, easy, three or four other guys right there in the mix of nationals and hopefully we’re sending eight, nine guys to nationals.
“Out of this region, once you get there anything can happen. You make your own way. Our region is so tough that if you make your way you can figure out how to get on the board. Put yourself All-American status.”
Perez enters Regionals as the No. 2 ranked wrestler in his weight class in the country. Sunday’s competition includes Tommy Mommer from Clackamas who is ranked No. 3, North Idaho’s Cohle Feliciano at No. 8 and Umpqua’s Adam Lamb at No. 10.
“Pretty tough. I feel like our region as heavyweights is probably the toughest of any region in JuCo,” said Perez who believes he has put in the work and is now ready to see the results. “I think it’s all just mental for me. I think I’m athletically there, physically there, I think just tell myself that I can beat anybody.”
SWOCC’s Hofenbredl comes into the weekend ranked No. 3 while Clackamas’ Marckis Branford is No. 1. North Idaho’s Larry Johnson is ranked No. 5 in the nation. For Hofenbredl, the weekend has been a long time coming.
“This is my third year here and the first time I’ll be wrestling in the regional tournament. Got hurt the first year, redshirted last year so I’m really excited to actually compete this year,” he said. “And to have regionals be here is huge. It’s going to be awesome and I’m excited to see what I can do at nationals. Just give it all I got and see what I can do.”
While regionals is a key moment in the season, Whitlach has been reminding his team that there is a bigger goal than what happens on Sunday.
“I told these guys earlier we don’t have a regional champion wall; we have an All-American wall. We have All-Americans in the wrestling room listed,” said Whitlach. “This is important but it’s about getting to the next step.”