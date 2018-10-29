WINCHESTER BAY -- Sports editor John Gunther and I had a cute conversation with the man that served us at La Herradura on Monday.
"May I take your plate," he asked me.
"Yes, that was very good."
"Thank you. Tell your friends," he said.
"I will tell a few friends," I replied.
At this John just chuckled to himself, knowing that this would be in the paper the next day.
After doing this for the past 13 years, and my picture showing up on these pages, you wouldn't think I could sneak into a restaurant anywhere in this area without folks knowing me, but it does happen -- quite often actually.
These are hard-working people who are focused on their business. I don't announce myself beforehand, or even when I'm at the restaurant.
I like having lunch this way, because if people don't know who I am, I get treated just like any other customer. And if I get treated well, I know they are doing the same for the readers of Cuisine when they visit.
If you're familiar with the La Herradura name, this is the third such restaurant in the area, with one in Myrtle Point and the other right next to Pony Village Mall in North Bend.
The one in Winchester Bay is located at 208 Bayfront Loop, across from Kitty's Kitchen and next to Crabby Cafe. They are open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
When going in for lunch, I always like to check out the specials and if there is a lunch menu.
La Herradura does have lunch specials, but it was the section directly under the specials that caught my eye. If you're looking for a bargain, there's the two enchilada lunch or 10 other choices for $7.25. The next segment of the menu is titled "Supreme Lunch Specials" where there are 15 more dishes.
Both John and I ended up ordering from this menu. I found arroz camarones for $8.75. Arroz camarones is prawns, sauteed with mushrooms, carrots and celery in a unique sauce over a bed of rice with melted Jack cheese.
John ordered the Chicken Mexican which is boneless chicken cooked with green peppers and onions in a special sauce and served with rice and beans.
John and I enjoyed everything from the chips and salsa (with a small plate of refried beans) to our entrees.
"There's a little kick to that salsa," John said. "And that's not a bad thing."
I heard very little else from John for the next 20 minutes as he worked his way through five flour tortillas piled high with the the Chicken Mexican.
I may have a new favorite Mexican food dish. This was very good. I loved the sauce. The prawns were fork-tender to cut and the rice made it plenty filling. If you've been to any of the other La Herradura restaurants, you know that the portions are very generous.
And this may be the time of year to go. When we were chatting, we were told that the restaurant had been extremely busy this summer when all the campers were in town, and that it had started to settle down a bit.