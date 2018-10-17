AGNESS — Several homes are threatened and residents are on a Level 3 "GO!" alert after the Klondike West Fire near Agness expanded suddenly Sunday night, creating smoke-filled air conditions all along the South Coast.
As of Tuesday evening, no structures or homes had been lost to the fire, according to officials. However, the fire increased by 5,544 acres from Monday to Tuesday.
Light easterly winds at the ridge tops and extremely dry conditions were expected to continue through Wednesday. The ridge of high pressure will begin to break down slowly starting Thursday, but the area will remain under high pressure with the warmest temperatures of the week happening on Saturday with highs on the fire approaching 80 degrees on average. Conditions will remain dry with poor overnight recovery. On Sunday, a change in the weather pattern will occur as winds turn to the south ahead of a front moving into the area early next week.