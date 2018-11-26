WINCHESTER BAY — For those of you who have visited King Neptune's Drive-In during the past 40 years, only to drive past this year and see the restaurant closed, you will be happy to know it has reopened.
Over the holiday weekend, new owner Paul Olkowski Sr. — who is retired from the fire service in California — reopened the landmark drive in on U.S. Highway 101.
He said they went with a soft opening as they were "trying to get the kinks out."
He said the restaurant took a little while longer than he expected to get ready.
"About two months longer than we had hoped," he said. "We had to replace all the electrical, change the fryers and add propane, then the milkshake machine broke and it was an antique, so we couldn't get parts for it."
Despite the hurdles, past visitors of King Neptune's will be glad to know that they have kept much of the old menu. The shake machine is new, and Olkowski showed off a flyer for a new soft serve machine which he said would be coming within the week.
He asked another customer if they had noticed that he had gone to a bigger burger.
My go-to order has always been the double cheeseburger with curly fries and an iced tea. Since John and I try not to order the same things when we go out, I changed my order up and I ordered the cod basket with curly fries and the clam chowder as the side.
John ordered the King's Choice, which is double meat, double cheese and bacon along with the usual tomato, lettuce, pickles and Thousand Island sauce.
I've always enjoyed the burgers here because they remind me of a couple of restaurants I grew up with in Southern California.
Olkowski's son, Paul Jr. is manning the grill, and seems to be right at home taking up the same style that the previous owners had.
They have six burgers on the menu, starting with the standard burger and working your way up to the King's Choice. They also have six basket meals, featuring shrimp, cod, halibut, calm strips, calamari strips and chicken strips. Each basket comes with the choice of fries (regular, curly or tots) and garlic bread as well as the choice of clam chowder or coleslaw.
As you can see from the photos, the cod basket comes with three pieces of cod, and they are thick cut, hearty pieces of fish.
I'm not sure if it's possible to leave hungry after a cup of clam chowder, three pieces of cod, curly fries and a slice of garlic toast. I know I was quite full.
John said the meat in the burger was very good. He ordered his burger with cheddar cheese (one of their three options, the others being American and pepper jack). Unlike me, John didn't have anything to compare this to, having never been to King Neptune's before.
For those of you who haven't been to King Neptune's, the address is 75310 U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay. It is right on the highway next to the Sourdough Bakery.