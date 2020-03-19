REEDSPORT – The Highland Parent’s Organization will be teaming up with the Reedsport Police Department to hold a meet and greet at Highland Elementary School, March 18 at 6 p.m.
The event will run until 7 p.m. Kids and community members will have an opportunity to meet and learn more about the city’s police officers. There will be a K9 demonstration, an introduction to the D.A.R.E. program, a talk on bicycle safety, giveaways and more.
According to Lauren Lyle, with HPO, they wanted a way for the kids to meet and get to know Reedsport’s police personnel in a casual setting. She recalled how movies, television, and the news can paint a scary picture of police work, or make officers seem dangerous and intimidating. HPO wanted to let the kids meet Reedsport’s police so they can learn the realities of the job and be comfortable with the officers as people.
All ages are welcome and the event is free for everyone. While families with Highland students are especially encouraged, anyone in the community is welcome to stop by.
“Everyone in town can come, regardless of if they have kids that go to Highland or the charter school,” said Lyle.
Children 3-years-old and above will be entered into a raffle for a free bike. The winner must be present to win.
Inspired by National Night Out, Lyle said this was introduced as an effort to get the community more involved in school activities. HPO is also reaching out to local businesses to find places to host after school events.
