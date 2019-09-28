Sept. 21, 1946 - June 6, 2019
Kenneth Dale Hooton – 93, was born in North Bend on Sept. 21, 1946 to Arthur and Vera Hooton. He died June 6, 2019. He served in the Navy during World War 2 in the Pacific.
He was an electrician, owned his own business and retired as a state electrical inspector. He pastored various churches in Oregon including Bandon and Dora. He served as a Civil Air Patrol chaplain for 34 years. Was active in Kiwanis and The Oldtime fiddlers.
Proceeded in death by his wife, D. Carol and daughter Janet. Is survived by children, Judith, David, Susan, Linda and their spouses. 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Memorial service was held in Salem on July 13 at Family Life Church. Internment at Willamette Memorial Cemetery.