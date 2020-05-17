Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuges
Keep Dogs Away From Wildlife
Along our beaches right now, shorebirds are migrating and harbor seals are giving birth. People and, more specifically, out of control unleashed dogs can have a negative impact on coastal wildlife.
In the past five days our office has received three reports of dogs harassing wildlife on the beach including this photo which was taken on Friday, May 8th.
Yesterday we received this report from a citizen in Bandon: "A newborn harbor seal pup was resting on a low rock in the intertidal zone. An unleashed dog was roughly 50' ahead of its owner and not under control. The dog ran to the seal pup, barked at it, then grabbed the pup in its mouth violently shaking the pup back and forth. The pup reared its head, attempting to defend itself. The attack lasted 20 seconds while the owner attempted to control the dog."
Disturbing wildlife is a violation of Ocean Shore rules and can result in a fine. Please do the right thing and share the beach with wildlife. Leash your dog if you see flocks of shorebirds or harbor seal pups resting on the shore. Keep back at least 50 yards. The safety of coastal wildlife can depend on your preventative actions.
Photo by Roy W. Lowe.
Nancy Bailey Could it be possible to not allow dogs on the Refuges beaches during nesting/pup season like we do on Snowy Plover nesting sites?
Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuges
Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuges Nancy, the State of Oregon would need to make that decision and it's highly unlikely they would as harbor seals and migrating shorebirds are not protected under the endangered species act the way Snowy Plovers are. We did speak with the local beach ranger for state parks today and he will be installing signs about keeping back from seals today.
Nancy Bailey
Nancy Bailey Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuges , sadly, many people don't read the signs. I walk the Bandon beaches everyday and I am also a SEA volunteer who has helped the F&W monitor the seal pups on Coquille Point. I have seen people climb the rocks and try to get as close as they can to a seal pup for a photo. I think we need to do more than just signs. Maybe a good first step would be to make leashing your dog mandatory.
MARINE MAMMAL PROTECTION ACT
The Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) was enacted on October 21, 1972. All marine mammals are protected under the MMPA. The MMPA prohibits, with certain exceptions, the "take" of marine mammals in U.S. waters and by U.S. citizens on the high seas, and the importation of marine mammals and marine mammal products into the U.S.
Jurisdiction for MMPA is shared by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) and the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS). The Service’s Branch of Permits is responsible for issuing take permits when exceptions are made to MMPA.
In general, exceptions may be made for:
- Pre-MMPA specimens taken before December 21, 1972
- International Agreements entered into by the United States before December 21, 1972
- Alaska natives
- Scientific research, public display, enhancing the survival or recovery of a species, and incidental take in commercial fisheries
- Waivers granted by the U.S. Government
MMPA and CITES
All cetaceans (whales, dolphins, and porpoises), all sirenians (manatees and dugongs) and several marine carnivores (seals, otters, walrus, and polar bears) are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
CITES applies to international shipments of listed species. It does not apply to activities conducted solely within the United States. The Service issues CITES permits for all marine mammals protected by CITES. For permitting information for marine mammals, visit our Permits page.
For more information on MMPA, visit the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
