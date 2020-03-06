COOS BAY — Coos County K9 officer Odin has sustained a serious injury while tracking a suspect on Thursday.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, on March 5, a Coos County Sheriff’s Deputy contacted people in two vehicles parked in the middle of the entrance road to the South Slough Estuary. During the contact, one of the individuals, 21-year-old Alexis A. Carstensen of Coos Bay was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Also during the investigation it was learned that one of the vehicles blocking the road — a Ford pick-up — was stolen. The man who was seated in the driver’s seat was identified as 35-year-old Kyle L. Golden of Coos Bay, who fled from deputies on foot after the status of the vehicle was revealed by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center, according to the press release.
K9 Odin was called to conduct a criminal apprehension track for Golden on the charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. During the track for Golden, K9 Odin sustained an injury in his back left leg. The track was immediately suspended and probable cause was placed out for Golden’s arrest.
K9 Odin was immediately transported to Hansen-Meekins Veterinary Hospital for treatment and evaluation. K9 Odin was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury, which is similar to a torn ACL in humans. Odin was has been prescribed the appropriate medications and rest pending his evaluation at the Oregon Veterinary Referral Associates on March 25, with surgical repair likely following a short time later.
"The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of support for Odin and want to ensure you that we believe he will have a successful surgery and be back to duty in no time," said Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Gabe Fabrizio.
Fabrizio added that the Sheriff's Office has been asked about donations for Odin's medical care. Those would like to make a donation to Odin’s medical expenses can write a check payable to the following: Coos County Sheriff’s Office K9 Program 250 N. Baxter Coquille OR 97423 You may also contact the Oregon Referral Associates after the surgery to donate direct to the provider at 541-736-1100.
