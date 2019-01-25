<h2>Jump Start 2018
At Eugene
Gymnastics Plus results, listed by athlete, with scores for vault, uneven parallel bars, balance beam, floor exercise and all around.
Level 8 Senior
Aliyah White — Vault: 29, 8.150. Bars: 21, 7.650. Beam: 9, 8.700. Floor: 26, 8.600. All-Around: 21, 33.100.
Level 7 Junior
Ali Kirby — Vault: 40, 8.400. Bars: 47, 7.300. Beam: 41, 7.800. Floor: 25, 9.175. All-Around: 41, 32.675.
Level 6 Junior
Natalie Fish — Vault: 49, 7.550. Bars: 25, 8.150. Beam: 48, 7.050. Floor: 48, 7.400. All-Around: 46, 30.150.