<h2>Jump Start 2018

At Eugene

Gymnastics Plus results, listed by athlete, with scores for vault, uneven parallel bars, balance beam, floor exercise and all around. 

Level 8 Senior

Aliyah White — Vault: 29, 8.150. Bars: 21, 7.650. Beam: 9, 8.700. Floor: 26, 8.600. All-Around: 21, 33.100. 

Level 7 Junior

Ali Kirby — Vault: 40, 8.400. Bars: 47, 7.300. Beam: 41, 7.800. Floor: 25, 9.175. All-Around: 41, 32.675. 

Level 6 Junior

Natalie Fish — Vault: 49, 7.550. Bars: 25, 8.150. Beam: 48, 7.050. Floor: 48, 7.400. All-Around: 46, 30.150. 

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags