 Saturday, July 20

Jean Monsebroten – Public visitation, 9 am -11:30 am, Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue.

Teresa R. Jones-   Memorial Service, 1 pm, Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue.

Linda Kridelbaugh, memorial gathering at 2 p.m. at the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute.

SUNDAY, JULY 21, 2019

Jean Monsebroten – Public visitation, 1 pm - 3:30 pm, Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue.

 

 SATURDAY, AUGUST 3, 2019

 Jean Monsebroten – Graveside, 2:30 pm, Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.

 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4, 2019

 Jean Monsebroten –  Memorial service, 1:30 pm, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay.

