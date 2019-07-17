Steven LeRoy Homedew -  68, of Coos Bay passed away July 11, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

Vincent L. Gallo - 22, of North Bend, passed away on July 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

A. Elaine Miles - 74, of Coos Bay died July 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel,  541-267-3131

Deborah A. Murray - 60, of Brookings, passed away on July 14, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Jerry Steven Nelson - 73, of Coos Bay, passed away July 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Julie Lynn Shumway -  56, of Coos Bay passed away July 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 

Janice Nadine Wilson - 70, of Coos Bay passed away July 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Myrtle Grove Funeral Service Bay Area, 541-269-2851. 

