Steven LeRoy Homedew - 68, of Coos Bay passed away July 11, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Vincent L. Gallo - 22, of North Bend, passed away on July 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
A. Elaine Miles - 74, of Coos Bay died July 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
Deborah A. Murray - 60, of Brookings, passed away on July 14, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Jerry Steven Nelson - 73, of Coos Bay, passed away July 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Julie Lynn Shumway - 56, of Coos Bay passed away July 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
Janice Nadine Wilson - 70, of Coos Bay passed away July 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Myrtle Grove Funeral Service Bay Area, 541-269-2851.