Judith “Judy” Lynn Partney
June 1, 1934 – June 1, 2020
Judith was born June 1, 1934, in Tillamook, Oregon, only daughter of Ovie Brown and Elsie Faye (Proebstel) Brown and passed June 1, 2020, in Coos Bay. A private burial service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay on Monday, June 8, at 1:00 p.m.
Judy was raised in Hebo, Oregon and graduated in 1952 from Nestucca High School in Cloverdale, Oregon, and went on to attend business college in Portland, Oregon. Judy married Robert “Bob” Partney, Dec. 19, 1953 in Tillamook. They have five children, Tracey, Scott, Nancy, Bobbi and Steven.
Judy and Bob loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. Her family spent summers camping near Crane Prairie in central Oregon. One memorable summer included a 7-day, 45-mile backpacking adventure on the Pacific Crest Trail in the Three Sisters Wilderness area. Retirement years were spent traveling the U.S. in an RV. Together, they worked 10 summers in Fishing Bridge, Yellowstone National Park, living and exploring the area. They routinely spent winters in Arizona with summers in the park, as well as time in Glacier National Park. Later, after working as campground hosts in the Cascade Lakes area near Bend, they eventually returned to their home in Coos Bay.
Judy lived a healthy lifestyle and was an avid daily walker. She always had a warm smile and friendly words for everyone she met. Her passion for watching and feeding hummingbirds kept her busy, at times refilling their feeders up to 3 times a day during their peak season. She loved to read books and work crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed knitting something special for her family and friends. She also was a volunteer at South Coast Hospice. Most of all, she loved having a large family and gathering everyone together for celebrations and holidays.
Judy is survived by her five children; daughter, Tracey Erichsen of Coquille; son, Scott Partney (Denise) of Coos Bay; daughter, Nancy Jones (Danny) of Coos Bay; daughter, Bobbi Thompson (Clifford) of Kent, Wash.; son, Steve Partney (Kristy) of North Bend; grandchildren, Codi Vermeer of Eatonville, Wash.; Cristina Erichsen (Steve Watkins) of Somerset, Ky.; Nicholai Erichsen of Portland, Ore.; Rheann Erichsen (Niq Brening) of North Bend; Nathan Erichsen (Merissa) of Coquille; Matthew Partney (Ben Cotner) of Los Angeles, Calif.; Justin Partney (Natashua) of Coos Bay; Alisha Dias (Jimmy) of Coos Bay; Karlissa Jones (Carrie Simmons) of Coos Bay; Danica Jones of Coos Bay; Darren Jones (Becca) of Myrtle Point; Christopher Burford of Holiday, Texas; Kayla Partney of Bend, Ore.; Brandon Partney (Haley) of Coos Bay; 16 great-grandchildren and 2 more on the way; and sister-in-law, Betty Johnson and husband, Jay of Susanville, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 61 years.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
