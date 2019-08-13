Dec. 28, 1989 - June 12, 2019
Jonathan David Moore "Jon," "Jonny", 29 of North Bend, passed away June 12, 2019 as result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Jon was born December 28, 1989 in North Bend, to mother Angela Mattecheck and father David Moore.
Jon was raised in North Bend and graduated from North Bend High School in 2007. He enjoyed playing football and excelled at sports, but his true love was hunting, fishing, and working on his truck.
Jon also had a talent for building fences, houses and landscaping. He was fast, strong, and had an ability to complete projects ahead of schedule.
Jonathan will be remembered most for his heart of gold and the ability to show others how much he loved them. Jonathan rarely left a conversation without saying "I love you."
Jonathan is survived by his parents, Angela and David ; brother, Michael Moore; grandparents, Betty Davidson, Kenny and Shirley Crabb ; stepdad, Mark Mattecheck and Peyton Mattecheck (who Jon loved very much); fiancé, Whitney Bell; and many more family members and friends who loved him.
Jonathan is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dick Moore; and uncles, Danny Moore and Doug Moore.
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 for family and friends at North Bend Lanes.
