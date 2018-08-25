Covering high school sports in Oregon is in Jerry Ulmer’s blood.
He’s been doing it for some three decades at a variety of different newspapers. Now he’s doing it for the entire state.
Ulmer is providing the content for a new feature on the Oregon School Activities Association’s website, OSAA Today.
It’s something Ulmer has been considering for a number of years.
“I have always talked with OSAA about what it would be like to add original content to the website,” he said.
OSAA launched OSAA Today a few weeks ago, with content provided by Ulmer and John Tawa, the founder of PrepVolleyball.com and former managing editor of Student Sports Magazine.
So far, Ulmer has written a number of stories, including one on North Bend looking forward to the challenges of being a Class 5A school. Tawa, meanwhile, has compiled a number of preseason polls by reaching out to as many coaches as possible.
The site will develop with time.
“It’s so early,” Ulmer said. “We are just barely getting off the ground.”
Steve Walker, OSAA’s sports information director, said Ulmer is a perfect person to provide content for OSAA Today.
“He is among the most veteran prep sports writers in the state,” Walker said, adding that, from a sports fan’s perspective Ulmer’s experience will make the content great.
“There is so much more than just game night,” Walker said. “I hunger for more to read. I want to read a feature. I want to read a good game story that really told me what happened in the game and the ebbs and flows and turning point.
“That’s what Jerry’s forte is. Jerry wants to write. He wants to beat the bushes for stories.”
As a sports writer who loves those types of stories, I agree with Walker that Ulmer is ideal for the site.
And though he has been mostly based around the Portland area, Ulmer looks forward to finding interesting stories from all over the state for OSAA Today like the North Bend story.
Walker said initial response to OSAA Today has been great.
“I’ve received many emails, positive feedback from friends, associates, other media folks who respect Jerry,” Walker said. “He’s a heck of a guy. Grew up an OSAA athlete. Went to Putnam High School. He’s one of us.”
OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber expects OSAA Today to become a great addition to the website.
“The OSAA is extremely excited to partner with these two exceptional writers that have such extensive experience in the Oregon prep space,” he said.
He views it as an additional platform to promote the benefits of interscholastic activities, as well as an invaluable resource for people who follow high school sports in Oregon. He anticipates Ulmer and Tawa building up a network of student contributors from the various schools who could also produce content for the site.
“We are also thrilled to provide an educational component to this initiative with our student contributors,” Weber said. “We feel this will be a great resource to get journalism and yearbook classes involved in their local communities.”
Walker says the sky is the limit for OSAA Today, including possibly running statewide statistics and audio or visual content with OSAA Today having its own website in the future.
“We are going to be kind of going through unchartered territory in what that’s going to be,” Walker said.
From a sports fan’s perspective, it’s going to be fun to watch it develop.