JoAnne Gregory
February 10, 1928 - November 26, 2019
JoAnne Gregory, 91, passed away Tuesday Nov. 26, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, Ore.
She was born February 10, 1928 in Chillicothe, Ill. Her mother was Hannah Hubble and her father was Clyde Williamson. She had one brother Roger Williamson.
The family moved to Ore. where they lived in Albany before moving to Coquille where JoAnne lived for more than 80 years before she and husband Sherman moved to Roseburg.
She attended Coquille schools and graduated from Coquille High School in 1945. She worked as a telephone operator for a while after graduation.
JoAnne and her high school sweetheart Sherman Gregory were married March 2, 1946 and were married more than 67 years before Sherm passed away Jan. 26, 2013.
Sherm and JoAnne had 4 children. Steve, Rich, Jerry, and Vic. They also had 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
JoAnne enjoyed reading as she had read hundreds of books. See also enjoyed cooking and visiting with family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Roger; husband, Sherm; sons Steve and Vic; and Granddaughter, Angela Gregory. She is survived by sons, Rich Gregory, Jerry Gregory and wife Kim; and grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
Per her request there will be no service. She will be laid to rest at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille, Ore.
