<h2>Jennifer's Catching Slough Classic
South Coast Half Marathon
MALE
30-39 — 1. Jeremy West, Coos Bay, 1:21:18; 2. Satoshi Suzuki, Hillsboro, 1:44:53; 3. Manny Naranjo, Myrtle Point, 2:14:49. 40-49 — 1. Randy Hoffine, Coos Bay, 1:43:16; 2. Lawrence Cheal, North Bend, 1:48:15; 3. Gabe Shorb, 2:06:54; 4. Danny Stoddard, Coos Bay, 2:39:36. 60-69 — 1. Jerry Roberts, Myrtle Point, 1:32:20; 2. Jim Littles, Bandon, 1:49:39; 3. Mark Godbey, North Bend, 2:02:48. 70-79 — 1. Jerry Sessions, Medford, 1:59:02 (age group record).
FEMALE
15-19 — 1. Sailor Hutton, Bandon, 1:28:04 (course record). 20-29 — 1. Cora Wahl, Langlois, 1:43:53 (age group record). 30-39 — 1. Kim Kanies, 1:54:26 (age group record); 2. Stephanie Casey, Reedsport, 2:00:04 (speedwaliking); 3. Jessica Bailey, 2:06:5740-49 — 1. Jen Ells, Bandon, 1:43:53 (masters and age group record); 2. Chelsea Seedborg, Coos Bay, 1:49:39; 3. Heather Allen, 2:06:58; 4. Tanya Sinko, Myrtle Point, 2:14:13; 5. Jessica Engelke, North Bend, 2:15:30. 50-59 — 1. Lori Bollig, North Bend, 2:34:15
Half Marathon Walk
MALE
70-79 — 1. Richard Bemrose, Gresham, 2:58:50 (men's record).
FEMALE
40-49 — 1. Lori Assa, Seattle, 3:40:02.
10 Kilometers
MALE
15-19 — 1. Johnny Flanagan, North bend, 48:15; 2. Ian Nolan, North Bend, 48:3920-29 — 1. Matt Clark, Eugene, 1:06:11. 40-49 — 1. Gene Wooden, Coos Bay, 49:57; 2. Gregory England, Coos Bay, 52:56; 3. Mitch Clarke, 59:01; 4. Matt Shorb, Powers, 1:04:35; 5. Francisco Rojas, 1:08:1750-59 — 1. Anthony Collins, North Bend, 54:07; 2. Chris Amaral, Coos Bay, 55:56; 3. Douglas Nash, Medford, 59:4460-69 — 1. Nick Furman, 52:16; 2. Dave Kranick, 1:15:21; 3. Joe Hallett, Powers, 1:23:11.
FEMALE
0-14 — 1. Riley Mullanix, 57:48 (age group record). 20-29 — 1. Ayano Yukimoto, 54:00; 2. Jade Ferra, 1:45:45. 40-49 — 1. Jenna Beh, Coos Bay, 59;11; 2. Rachel Stappler, North Bend, 1:18:36; 3. Brooke Matthews, 1:44:4150-59 — 1. Ursula Horstman-Nash, Medford, 1:07:25; 2. Sandra Zettelclark, Eugene, 1:35:15. 60-69 — 1. June Taylor, Oregon City, 1:05:11
5 Kilometers
MALE
0-14 — 1. Anders Jensen, 32:10. 20-29 — 1. Tim West II, 36:5230-39 — 1. Clayton Willettt, North Bend, 22:3350-59 — 1. Charles Tindall, Coos Bay, 26:1060-69 — 1. Kent Sharman, North Bend, 23:50
FEMALE
0-14 — 1. Bella Mullanix, 29:55. 15-19 — 1. Celeste Sinko, Myrtle Point, 20:3220-29 — 1. Linday Janze, 26:0940-49 — 1. Jennifer Webster, 27:39; 2. Danielle Jensen, 32:11; 3. Ali McGeehon, Coos Bay, 1:29:00. 60-69 — 1. Sandra Merritt, 28:37.