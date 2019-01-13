BANDON - Start the new year off with some jazz and folk songs and stories.
Trident Artists presents its first show: The Band-on Jazz and Folk Revue, starting at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The concert will feature The Hot Licks performing the music of Dan Hicks, as well as the debut of the Powerline Junkies.
Dan Hicks, "The King of Folk-Swing" passed away in 2016 but his band, The Hot Licks, play on. They perform classic gems written by Hicks himself as well as songs that he loved to cover in his own original style - folk-swing - a blend of gypsy jazz, folk and swing with lots of vocal harmonies. The Hot Licks are dedicated to preserving the original sound and spirit in the way Hicks taught them.
The Hot Licks have recorded, toured and performed and appeared at major venues and numerous performing arts centers, clubs and festivals across the U.S. and internationally. The band features Roberta Donnay, vocals, percussion, guitar; Daria Jazz, vocals, percussion, melodica; Paul Robinson, guitar, vocals; and Benito Cortez, violin, mandolin.
For more information about Dan Hicks, visit www.danhicks.net. Find the Hot Licks on Facebook.
The Powerline Junkies include Buddy Woodward, band leader and founder of the Dixie Beeliners, who joins forces with Original Sons members Tom Guard and Josh Reynolds, eldest sons of Kingston Trio founders Dave Guard and Nick Reynolds.
Come hear the Powerline Junkies sing Gordon Lightfoot, John Stewart, Kingston Trio hits and other folk greats from the 1960s and 1970s. Guard will be singing songs such as "Fast Freight" and "Getaway John."
Tickets cost $35 each, general admission. Sponsors include the Sixes River Fire Department, Bandon Historical Society and Friends of the Sprague. Any proceeds will be donated to the show sponsors as well as the Bandon and Port Orford school music programs.
Tickets are available at Bandon Mercantile, Circle K in Port Orford, Langlois Market, or call Jeff Norris (Norris the Tailor) at 541-290-5383 or at the door. Tickets are also available online at EventBrite. For more information, visit tridentartists.com.