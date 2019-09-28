March 18, 1974 - September 14, 2019
Jamie Ivan Stallings was born in Coos Bay on Mar. 18, 1974, to Russell Ivan Stallings, and Sheila Ann Petrie. He passed away at home on Sept. 14, 2019.
Jamie lived most of his life in Coos Bay. He was an avid outdoors-man, who loved almost anything to do with the outdoors. He was a hard worker, and excelled at many occupations. Jamie was a very funny, fun loving guy, he was always making others laugh. He would help anyone in need, and had a larger than life personality that could light up any room. Jamie was passionate about cooking, mushroom picking, riding and restoring dirt bikes, cage ﬁghting, dancing, hiking, and the beach.
Jamie is survived by his father Russell Ivan Stallings, mother Sheila Ann Petrie, stepmother Linda Bolen-Cross, his daughter Angeliah Mallgren, son Trystin Mallgren, his brother Russell "Russ" Stallings, his sister Tona Stallings, and his niece Makayla Widdiﬁeld. Jamie also had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He treasured his family and friends immensely. Jamie will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him!
A celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019 at the Sunset Beach Gazebo. This will be potluck style, and all friends and family are welcome to attend!
The life of a soul on earth lasts beyond departure, you will always ﬁnd that life touching yours, that voice speaking to you.
He lives on in your life, and in the lives of all others that knew him.