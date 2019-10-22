James D. Weathers
February 1, 1936 - October 7, 2019
James was born in Hood River, Ore. to Henry and Agnes Weathers, along with three brothers and one sister.
As a young boy you would find James exploring the mountains around the Remote area where he grew up. His love for the outdoors never died. He was always on the river bank or exploring the mountains. His love for the outdoors was also in his job. He became a logger at the age of 16 and continued until he retired. James married his love of his life, Karla. They had three children, David, Debra and Daniel.
His grandchildren loved the time spent with him learning how to fish and hunt ... He also taught them how to care for them once gotten. James was a man with high morals and respect for others. He would give you the shirt off his back if needed.
He is survived by his children, David Weathers, Debra Weathers, Daniel and Dani Weathers; grandchildren, James Weathers, Erynne Weathers, Tyler (Brandy) Phillips, Toby (Tiana) Phillips and Destiny Phillips; along with eight great-grandchildren.
James is very missed but in a happier place with his loving wife, Karla. A celebration of life will be in the spring.