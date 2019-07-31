Oct. 19, 1946 - July 26, 2019
A celebration of life - potluck gathering for Jacalynn E. Cannon, 72, of Coos Bay will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at College Park Community Church, 2548 Newmark Street in North Bend with Pastor Emeritus Kenn Goslin, officiating, and a prayer by Pastor Jason Hood. Private inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Jackie was born Oct. 19, 1946 in North Bend to Jack and Pat Davis. She passed away July 26, 2019 in Coos Bay, of natural causes.
Jackie was raised in North Bend and graduated North Bend High School in 1964. Shortly after high school, she married Len Spencer in North Bend. Between living in North Bend and Eugene, they had three children before they divorced. She later married John Cannon of Coos Bay, where she gained three additional children to her family. Jackie had many jobs over her life, including working as a phlebotomist and serving numerous individuals while care-taking in a facility and in home.
She was a generous woman filled with hospitality, love and compassion for her family and friends. She was a beloved grandmother that cherished her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jackie will be greatly missed by many, but we all take comfort that she is now free of pain and sickness in the arms of Jesus.
A special thank you to the wonderful individuals that loved and cared for Jackie in addition to her husband and family, Dee and Carole Johnson of Johnson Creek Adult Care Home and Sharon and Paul Bright and staff of Almost Home.
She is survived by her husband, John Cannon of Coos Bay; sons, Len and Ronda Spencer of Roseburg, Chris Spencer of Coos Bay, David Cannon and Debbie of Coos Bay, Kyle and Cheryl Cannon of Brush Prairie, Washington, Mark Cannon and Connie of Yacolt, Washington; daughter, Tara and Jason Hood of Oregon City; brothers, Bruce and Donna Davis of Coos Bay, Roger Davis of Athens, and Ralph and Dawn Davis of Veneta; grandchildren, Arron and Lauren Spencer, Stephanie and Bryan Brown, Ashley and John Wisseman, Amanda Cronan, Ashley Cronan, Dakota Spencer, Whitney and Josh Hill, Terrel and Danielle Hood, Christian Hood, Ethan Hood, Amanda Chamberlain, Kylie Cannon; great-grandchildren, Marley Spencer, Tanner Brown, Savannah Brown, Gracelynn Hill, Jacoby Hill, Alyssa Chamberlain, Joshua Chamberlain and Jacob Chamberlain; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
