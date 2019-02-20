The modern political landscape has added a lot of new words to the lexicon of the American public over the last decade. An example is the term “deep state.” This term means different things to different people on the continuum of political ideologies. But in its most simplistic definition it means government officials who operate with their own agenda and that are not accountable to the public. It has been said that within every myth there is a seed of truth. Beginning in 1989 when I joined the Army, I have worked as an employee within all levels of government – federal, state, and local. Based on that experience I can attest to the fact that, at the very least, there is a seed of truth to the “myth” of a “deep state”. However, in my opinion it is not the result of a vast conspiracy to undermine the will of the people, but a symptom of the inherent nature of bureaucracy. There is, though, a proven solution.
In the Army we operated in a chain of command system designed to efficiently and effectively accomplish a mission. Directions were clear, everyone’s role in executing the order is understood, and every solider is held accountable for their piece of the mission. This allows military operations to be executed quickly and with precision. In a war, bureaucracy can be just as much a detriment to a soldier’s livelihood as the enemy. Our goal was always, “If it doesn’t contribute to the success of the mission, then eliminate it.”
Working in government at the state and local level for the last 20 years I have often times been frustrated with the level of bureaucracy required to accomplish the mission of providing good services to the public. This is often the result of numerous statutory regulations designed to make government more accountable, but which also create inefficiencies. A seemingly simple managerial decision that may make a public service more efficient could require the navigation of government contracting laws, numerous employment laws, union bargaining, and compliance with a plethora of specific state and federal statutes that are unique to each of the 25 different county departments.
Due to the many potential regulatory pitfalls it’s often times easier for government employees to operate in a very methodical and proscribed way rather than risk making a mistake in an effort to be innovative. Innovation is also stymied by frequent changes in leadership. With each new election cycle can come a new set of policy directions. This means that for some government employees maintaining a simple, risk averse, by the numbers approach to their work allows them the ability to avoid the trouble of continuously changing directions. However, the complete avoidance of any risk can only be accomplished at the sacrifice of potential improvement. In my mind, this is not smart government – and this is certainly not what the public should expect out of their investment of tax dollars.
So what is the solution? Simply, proactive elected officials. Elected officials are the public’s tool for both government accountability and innovation. As administrators of the county, the current Board of Commissioners are actively engaged with the County Department Directors with the goal of improving efficiencies and providing better services to the public. They are the ones that are holding department’s accountable to expectations of the public, formulating policy, setting performance standards and ensuring that the citizens of the county are getting a good return on their tax dollar investment.
In all my years of government employment I have never seen a style of leadership that more closely resembles the “get the mission accomplished” spirit of military service than I have under this current Board of Douglas County Commissioners. This board has moved the bar of expectations higher for department directors to be innovative and proactive in finding new solutions to providing improved levels of service to the public despite having fewer resources. Department directors have been responsive to their leadership not just because they have been directed to make these changes, but more importantly because they have been fully supported by the Board to do so. These days, it is not business as usual at the courthouse.
As the Human Resources Director I have worked with the Board of County Commissioners in the appointment of 10 department directors over the last several years. In each case they not only recruited and hired directors that possessed the highest levels of education and experience in their fields; but also those that conveyed the initiative and drive to be innovative, the professionalism to be held accountable and the work ethic to be responsive. Lastly, and most importantly, the board has always conveyed, under no uncertain terms, that we department directors operate in a manner that is unquestionable in terms of compliance with all ethical and legal requirements.
I have been in numerous meetings with the board and individual department directors, both new and old, and I have witnessed firsthand the policy discussions and subsequent directions given to departments. In every case the discussions start with determining what is in the best interest of the citizens of Douglas County, and end with solutions on how to get there in the most efficient way possible. County government should always be working to improve, and to that end the board has created an organizational culture that seeks to proactively identify problems and reward innovative solutions. This has created an environment where county department directors and their staff are excited about coming to work and are hopeful that their efforts will erase any negative perceptions that exist about government efficiency. But most of all, as fellow citizens of this county, they want to be part of a government that works for the people.
When people ask me where I work, I’m proud to say I work at Douglas County. I’m proud of my association with my fellow department directors and I’m proud of the workforce in each of those departments that strive each day to do right by the public they serve. I’m also proud to serve under the leadership of a Board of Commissioners that creates a work environment for us to be successful.