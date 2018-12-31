If you don't happen to have an extra hundred bucks to enjoy a day at the spa, don't sweat it! There are lots of ways you can be nice to yourself for less -- a lot less!
SALT RUB. You can pay $32 for a 6.7-ounce tube of Incredible Spreadable Salt Scrub by Origins or make your own for about a buck. Find a nice container (a small glass jar with a tight-fitting lid works well), and fill it 3/4 full with Epsom salt. Slowly mix in either almond oil (better) or baby oil (cheaper), and stir until the mixture looks like wet snow. It's optional, but you can add your choice of aroma therapy-grade essential oil for scent. To use, massage over wet skin in a hot shower with your hand or a washcloth. Then rinse. Scratchy, scaly skin is suddenly gorgeous. Don't use it on broken or freshly shaven skin.
PUFFY-EYE TREATMENT. Here's an offbeat but highly effective way to deal with morning eye puffiness. In fact, it's more effective than all of those high-priced department store eye cream products. Apply Preparation H cream (not ointment) to your eyelids and underneath your eyes first thing in the morning, being careful to not get it in your eyes. It works wonders. Wait 10 to 15 minutes and rinse.
Before trying this for the first time, apply a small amount to an inconspicuous part of your skin and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wait at least 24 hours to see if an allergic reaction appears.
CHEAP FACIAL MASQUE. If you've ever had a pricey clay facial treatment, you know that natural clay has the ability to gently draw out impurities and excess oil that can dull skin and clog pores. You can spend a lot of money for a commercial clay facial product or make your own with (don't panic) a generic brand of 100 percent clay non-clumping cat litter. Just mix 2 tablespoons of the product with enough warm water to create a paste, and presto -- a clay mud masque is ready to use. Apply the masque to your face and neck, avoiding contact with the eyes. Let it dry, and gently remove it with a wet washcloth.
TREATMENT FOR TROUBLED SKIN. Karen J. in Texas received a gift certificate to visit an exotic day spa for a massage and facial. During the procedure, the technician taught her how to care for her troubled blemish-prone skin at home for less: Buy a bottle of milk of magnesia. Smooth this product over blemishes before bed. Smooth a bit more over your face in the morning, and then remove the residue in the shower. It helps to keep your skin clear, smooth and soft.
ELBOWS. Elbows get lots of wear and tear, and they really show it. Here's a perfect treatment: Cut a lemon in half, and rest an elbow in each half of the lemon for at least 10 minutes. Sure, you'll look ridiculous, and that's why you're not going to do this in the middle of an important meeting. The lemon juice will actually remove the stains that make elbows look dirty. Jump in the shower; do the regular stuff; and then use those lemon halves to do a final body scrub. After drying yourself, follow with lotion and you'll think you've just visited an expensive spa.