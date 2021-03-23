Bandon graduate Sailor Hutton finished 119th in her first-ever NCAA cross country championship meet Monday, helping Boise State to ninth place in the team race.
Hutton finished the 6,000-meter course in 21 minutes and 40 seconds.
She was Boise State’s fifth runner across the finish line. Hutton was as low as 145th place through three kilometers and passed 13 runners over the final kilometer.
Tyler Beling led the Broncos with a 39th-place finish in 20:59.
Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat won the race in 20:01. BYU won the team title. Oregon State University was 16th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In